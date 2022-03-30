Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $137.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

