GravityCoin Trading 12% Higher This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $10,316.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,287,693 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

