Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.21% from the stock’s previous close.

GGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

LON:GGP opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.32. The firm has a market cap of £530.10 million and a P/E ratio of -66.00. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.