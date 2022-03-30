GreenBox POS (GBOX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBOX opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GreenBox POS by 76.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.