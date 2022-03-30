Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.04. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

About Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.