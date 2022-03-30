Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

