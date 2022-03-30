GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ICLTF opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of 1.21 and a 1-year high of 9.15.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

