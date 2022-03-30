GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ICLTF opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of 1.21 and a 1-year high of 9.15.
About GreenFirst Forest Products (Get Rating)
