Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. 3,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

