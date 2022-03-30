Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

