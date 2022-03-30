Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Francois Marais Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Francois Marais sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.38 ($3.29), for a total transaction of A$109,375.00 ($82,236.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37.

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia alerts:

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (Get Rating)

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.