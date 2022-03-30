Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Francois Marais Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Francois Marais sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.38 ($3.29), for a total transaction of A$109,375.00 ($82,236.84).
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37.
About Growthpoint Properties Australia (Get Rating)
