Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $218.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ASR opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.48 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

