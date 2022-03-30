GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. GSI Technology has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.69.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
