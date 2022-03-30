GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. GSI Technology has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

