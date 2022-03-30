GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 6th

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 6th. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ GSRMU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.47.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) (GSRMU)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.