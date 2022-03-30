GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.
GTBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
