Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 0.5%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.