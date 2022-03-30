Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 0.5%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

