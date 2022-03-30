Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guild will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.