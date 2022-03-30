Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 3,868,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HRGLF remained flat at $$13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

