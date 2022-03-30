Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 3,868,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HRGLF remained flat at $$13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $25.65.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
