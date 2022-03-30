Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 42,489 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

