Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.05. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 80,349 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 124.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

