Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $26.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 160,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $255.63 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.