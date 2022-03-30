Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $162.51 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00013095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $162.51 million and $6.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,163.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.29 or 0.07186253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00278927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.81 or 0.00809552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00105204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00466237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00407896 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,313,975 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

