Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

