HC Wainwright Lowers I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $80.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.58% from the company’s current price.
IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
