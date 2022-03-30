HC Wainwright Raises Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Price Target to $10.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

PULM opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

