HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA opened at $263.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $185.21 and a 12 month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

