Head to Head Analysis: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 222.02%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -99.19% -80.59% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$33.15 million ($4.30) -1.68 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 46.14 -$11.73 million ($0.40) -2.03

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.