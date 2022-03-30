Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00209462 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030287 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00024606 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001989 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00422010 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00053872 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
