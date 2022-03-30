Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

