Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($82.42) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($87.85).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.56 ($68.75) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($142.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

