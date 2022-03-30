Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

