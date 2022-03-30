Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. 35,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $190.43.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
