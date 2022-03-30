Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 6,015,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,473,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 733,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

