Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 106 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.58.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.
