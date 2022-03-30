HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of HEXO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 10,192,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth about $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 45.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 103.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.