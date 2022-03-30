Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Up 1%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59). 6,641,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 2,962,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.57).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20,166.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,191.83%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

