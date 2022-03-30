Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.