Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

