Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

