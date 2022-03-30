Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2,993.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.25 on Wednesday. 4,181,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

