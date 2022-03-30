Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $216,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. 4,056,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.