Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

