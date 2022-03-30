Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,632. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

