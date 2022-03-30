H&T Group (LON:HAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $355.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.47), with a volume of 106703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £135.94 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

