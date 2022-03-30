Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,839. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

