Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SHM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 1,058,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,947. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

