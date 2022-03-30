Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,247. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.