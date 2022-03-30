Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.91 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $438.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Shares of H opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

