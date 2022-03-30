ICHI Price Tops $71.82 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 87.8% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $325.29 million and $1.86 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $71.82 or 0.00151539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,497 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

