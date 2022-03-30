ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical by 51.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

