Image Resources NL Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IMA)

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73.
In other Image Resources news, insider Huang Li purchased 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,230,000.00 ($924,812.03).
Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
